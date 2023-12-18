Winter Session: Opposition MPs Move Notices In Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha For Discussion On Parliament Security Breach

Home

As the Parliament Winter Session is going on, the opposition MPs have sent notices to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for discussion regarding Parliament Security Breach.

Opposition MPs have given notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the recent breach in Parliament security on Monday. Since two persons with gas canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, triggering panic inside the House, the opposition lawmakers are demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

Adjournment Motion Notice Given By Congress Lok Sabha MP

Sticking to the matter, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the Parliament security breach incident. DMK MP T Siva has moved a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the December 13 incident. Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. Hitting out at the BJP-led central government over the massive security breach, the Congress President said that the BJP leaders are not ready to let the House function.

“It is a serious issue and the government should pay attention to it. We are repeatedly saying in Parliament that the Union Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement but he does not want to come. They (BJP) are not ready to let the House function. This is not a good thing for democracy but there is no point in talking to people who do not believe in democracy,” Kharge told ANI.

In a massive security breach on Wednesday on the day of the 22nd anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack, two unidentified people jumped into Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery, started running around the House and also lit up smoke sticks. The MPs who were participating in the House proceedings were taken by surprise. The incident took place at 1 p.m. when Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the House. After the two men jumped from the visitor’s gallery, there was commotion and the House was adjourned; the men then kept on climbing the tables towards the Chair. However, he was caught by the MPs. The breach in the security came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)