New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern-most parts of India, indicating a warmer winter season over the country.

The seasonal average minimum temperature is expected to be above normal by over one degree Celsius.

The possibility of any severe cold wave spells over regions falling under the Core Cold Wave Zone (CWZ) in the next three months has been eliminated.

The CWZ comrprises of following areas: Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and meteorological sub-divisions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Saurashtra.

“The minimum temperatures would remain relatively above normal during December to February season over the CWZ,” Indian Express quoted the statement as saying.

Going by the Extended Range Prediction forecasts issued by the Met Office, the weather will be dry but warm conditions in most parts of the country.

“The minimum temperatures would remain markedly above normal over all of the country, and the condition will prevail till December 11. However, along Central India and western regions along with some pockets in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and southern Jammu and Kashmir, the maximum temperatures could remain 2 degrees to 5 degrees below normal during this period,” the newspaper reported the latest Extended Range Predictions issued on November 28 as saying.