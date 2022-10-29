Weather prediction: With the passing of the month of October, the weather is also going to change. Harsh winter is expected in 10 states of the country. In Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana, the temperature will fall sharply between November 6 and 7. The difference between day and night temperatures is expected to be 11 to 17 degrees.Also Read - Another Vande Bharat Express Accident: Train Collides With Cow Near Valsad's Atul Station In Gujarat

WHAT DOES METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT SAY

The Meteorological Department has said that at present, dry north-west winds are blowing from north and west to central India. After snowfall in the mountains of the north, these winds will pass through the snowy areas and reach central India with cold. Due to these, from November 6, due to two western disturbances in the country, chills will be felt from north to central India even during the day. Also Read - Delhi Struggles To Breathe As Bad Air Is Back | 5 Necessary Precautions To Take From Toxic Smog

WEATHER WILL BE CLEAR DURING DAY, MORNING AND EVENING WILL BE COLDER

From next week onwards, the sky will be clear in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh and cold will be felt from night to morning. The afternoon temperature will remain between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius. Parts up to Central India may see fog and mist during morning and evening. Light fog may also occur in very open places. On the other hand, the weather will remain dry over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and the entire north-eastern states. The temperature will drop gradually over the next week. Also Read - Indore: 3 Girls Consume Poison Together After Bunking School; 2 Dead

WINTER WILL BE MORE SEVERE AND LONG DUE TO LA NINA

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the global weather event La-Nina conditions will continue during the winter of 2022-23 in the Northern Hemisphere. That is, it is likely to remain till March 2023. Due to this, there may be a cold winter for the next four months.

HOW COLD WILL IT BE COMPARED TO LAST TIME

This year the number of cold days will be more than average. This will be the third consecutive winter when La Nina conditions will continue in winter. Its effect will also be visible in the Bay of Bengal. Several storms may develop over the next two to three months.

2019 WAS THE SECOND COLDEST YEAR OF THE CENTURY

Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are neutral this year. Meteorologists have also warned that in recent years 2019 was the second coldest year of the century, just before the three La Nia years from 2020 to 2022, with many parts of the country having more than double the average number of cold days. There were no La Nina conditions in 2019.