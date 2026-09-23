WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Kapil Mishra seeks ideas to Mmake Delhi International tourism hub, outlines future plans

Kapil Mishra highlighted Delhi’s rich and diverse historical legacy, drawing attention to its Sikh heritage and historical figures and communities associated with the city, including Anangpal Tomar and the Jat community.

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Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday addressed the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications, in New Delhi. During his address, Mishra thanked Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his efforts towards expanding tourism across the country.

Kapil Mishra said Delhi was undergoing a transformation and urged the tourism industry to play an active role in shaping the capital’s future as a global destination. He also sought ideas and suggestions for promoting Delhi as an international tourism hub, adding that the government was exploring ways to offer new and unique experiences to visitors.

Mishra also invited the industry to participate in the development of an iconic town hall as an experience centre, aimed at creating a distinctive attraction for tourists. During his address, he announced that Pitampura Haat would be transformed into a PM Unity Hub, while the Garden of Five Senses was also being revamped to make it more appealing to visitors.

While inviting stakeholders from the tourism industry to work with the government on the next phase of Delhi’s tourism growth, Mishra said, “Now is the time to come, sit, talk and plan.”

Mishra also highlighted Delhi’s diverse historical legacy, referring to the city’s Sikh history as well as figures and communities associated with its past, including Anangpal Tomar and the Jat community. He said memorials would be developed to recognise these aspects of Delhi’s history.

“In Delhi’s history, too, only one narrative was highlighted and told to the world. But Delhi also has a history of Sikh valour and Sikh sacrifice, a history of the Marathas, and a history of Jat bravery. Anangpal Tomar played a major role in the making of Delhi. And we are preparing to build memorials in Delhi for all these great figures It is Bharat’s culture that will make Bharat a superpower. Our civilisation will take us to every door and every home in the world,” said Mishra.

“Delhi is changing,” Mishra said, urging the tourism industry to be part of that transformation and “become a partner” in building the capital’s tourism ecosystem.

WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026

The WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 brought together key voices from across the tourism ecosystem and the discussions panned around sector’s future, emerging opportunities, evolving trends and the challenges that could shape its growth in the years ahead. Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest, while Kapil Mishra was the guest of honour.