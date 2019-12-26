New Delhi: The ‘100 Smart Cities Mission’ was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life by enabling local development and harnessing technology.

The Mission Smart Cities 2020 event by WION will focus on key topics, with session 1 focused on designing the future of India and unravelling the buzzword “Smart Cities”, and session 2- dealing with India’s real estate outlook on growth, sustainability, and the economy. From climate neutral cities, technology and transport to government initiatives and co-working spaces, stakeholders and industry stalwarts would discuss the opportunities and challenges of smart cities and real estate at the event.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry would be the Chief Guest for the event. He would share his views and insights on Mission Smart Cities 2020.

The event would be aired from 5 pm to 6:30 pm Friday – Live on WION, its social media pages and on https://www.wionews.com/live-tv.