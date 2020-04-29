New Delhi: Hours after reports of ‘work from home’ being extended till July 31 for IT companies emerged, Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to clarify that it was not WFH but connectivity norms that have been relaxed till the aforesaid date. Notably, this is applicable to information technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies till July 31. Also Read - Online Privacy: 4 reasons why you should use VPN for private web browsing

“Wish to clarify that it is not extension of #WFH. In response to IT Industry’s request to facilitate WFH for OSPs, @DoT_India had relaxed terms & conditions for VPN till 30.4.20.

After discussions with IT Ministers this relaxation in terms & conditions is extended till 31.7.20," Ravi Shankar said.

In March, the DoT had relaxed certain norms for OSPs till April 30 to facilitate work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This included exemptions in requirement of security deposit and agreement for WFH facility for OSPs (primarily IT and IT-enabled services companies). Earlier, companies were not allowed to connect office Virtual Private Network to home infrastructure, a rule that was subsequently relaxed till April 30 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting held with state IT ministers through video conferencing yesterday, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that his ministry is constantly monitoring spread of fake news on social media platforms and that companies have told the government of strong progress they have made in removing such content.