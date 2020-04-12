New Delhi: Airlines have been accepting booking for April 15 onwards but the decision that a lockdown 2.0 will come to the place, replacing the first phase of the lockdown, has thrown passengers into a tizzy as there has been no clarity so far on domestic travel. Also Read - Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Says Tokyo Olympics Postponement Blessing in Disguise For Him

For example, even after the meeting between the Prime Minister and the chief ministers in which it was broadly agreed that the lockdown will be extended, Indigo said to its customers "We wish to resume our domestic flights from 15th April subject to approval from relevant authorities."

We wish to resume our domestic flights from 15th April subject to approval from relevant authorities. In the meantime, please stay tuned to our social media pages for latest travel updates. You may keep an eye on your booking status by click on https://t.co/wovzjBBTrt. ~Pankaj — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 11, 2020

The modalities of what changes will be brought during lockdown 2.0 are yet to be announced.

Officials privy to the discussions during the four-hour-long conference with chief ministers, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that schools and colleges would remain shut but some small scale industries and liquor shops may be allowed to function.

The chief ministers were against large scale inter-state movement of people, sources said to PTI. Liquor shops are likely to be allowed to open as many chief ministers strongly pitched for it arguing that it is a major revenue-generating way for the states, the sources said, adding restaurants and malls won’t open.

Limited domestic air and train services may be allowed in select sectors with 30 per cent or fewer passengers while limited metro services may also be started in cities like Delhi with 30 per cent passengers.