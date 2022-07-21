New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu secured victory in the Presidential poll after the third round of counting on Thursday. Murmu and Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha were pitted against each other in the contest. With votes clearly stacked in Murmu’s favour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect and said that she has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden. Prime Minister also visited her residence to congratulate her after she emerged victorious in presidential poll.Also Read - Within Week of Inauguration, Parts of UP’s Bundelkhand Expressway Cave In Due to Heavy Rain

“India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!” PM said congratulating Murmu on this feat. Also Read - From Councillor To India's First Tribal President-elect: The Meteoric Rise of Droupadi Murmu

He noted that Murmu life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. Also Read - Hope 15th President Functions Without Fear Or Favour: Yashwant Sinha Congratulates Droupadi Murmu

“She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden…Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India’s development journey,” PM added in series of Tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also forwards best wishes to Murmu on being elected as the President. “She has been active in working for welfare of villages, poor, deprived. Rising amidst them she has reached highest constitutional post today. This is the proof of power of India’s democracy,” he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of the country. “Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India,” tweeted the Congress leader.

Opposition’s Vice President candidate Margaret Alva also congratulated the President-elect and said, “May she shine bright and inspire young women from all across India to follow in her footsteps.”

The counting of votes for presidential polls began in room number 63 in Parliament House at 11am today. The voting took place on July 18.

Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission, and media persons with valid passes were allowed entry into the counting hall. Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody was the returning officer for the Presidential election.