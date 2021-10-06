Aizawl: Mizoram is one of the most worst-hit Covid states in India. Considering Mizoram’s population, the average number of covid cases reported by the state is indeed worrisome. The Centre has sent a four-member team that will virtually hold a review meeting with all the district chief medical officers to assess the situation.Also Read - Explained: What is COVID Toe And Why Does it Happen?

States virus tally crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Wednesday with 1,471 more people testing positive for the infection. Mizoram currently has only one dedicated Covid-19 hospital, which is Zoram Medical College (ZMC) with 341 beds, including 34 ICU beds, and about 18 Dedicated Covid-19 Health Centres (DCHCs), according to health department.

In September, the Mizoram government formed a state-level expert team on Covid-19 management, which highlighted that more attention has to be paid to symptomatic patients, high-risk groups such as pregnant women and the elderly with comorbid conditions.

The team also recommended strengthening of Covid-19 care facilities in the state and establishment of a dedicated wing in all district hospitals.

Key Takeaways and Recommendation of the expert panel:

The team convener, Dr F Lallianhlira, who is also principal director of state health department, said that they have urged the state government to revise the standard operating procedurew (SOP) for Covid-19 test and home isolation.

The expert team recommended the establishment of Covid-19 care wing in all district hospitals

At least 10-bedded ICU at Lunglei Civil Hospital to cater to the needs of people in the southern part of the state.

To detect more symptomatic patients, the team has recommended the installation of more testing kiosks in at least six localities in Aizawl.

Dr Lallianhlira said a ten-day campaign to sensitize people about the use of face masks will likely be organised from October 11-21.

The doctor said initiative will also be taken to identify high-risk groups for close monitoring.

Some experts are of the opinion that the aggressive use of Rapid Antigent Test kits as the tool for Covid-19 diagnosis rather than RT-PCR facilities was one of the main reasons behind rising Covid-19 cases.

While 21,074 Covid-19 cases were reported in August, a total of 34,263 cases were registered in September, according to the health department. At least 1,655 cases were reported in April, 6,268 in May, 8,093 in June and 18,433 in July.