Dantewada: At this time of crisis, the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has affected Maoists the worst in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh with at least 10 deaths and more than 25 positive cases. Among those who were infected are senior leaders of the outfit like Sujatha, Jayalal and Dinesh. Some of the senior members of the ultra group have lost their lives to the virus as well. Also Read - Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi Among Top 10 Cities With 24 Per Cent COVID Cases

At this time, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said the outfit members have been trying to procure vaccines and medicines to fight the infection and have robbed some of the vaccines to meet their needs. However, he said that the dual blow of coronavirus and food poisoning have led to the severe in the Naxalite organisation. Also Read - Gujarat Extends Night Curfew In 36 Cities Till May 18: Check Latest Timing, Restrictions And Guidelines

However, Pallava has urged the Naxalites to surrender and get proper treatment. “The Maoists who died are from South Bastar area. Their names are being ascertained. We still appeal to them to come forward and surrender. Police will provide treatment to them,” he said. Also Read - COVID-19 Diet Chart by Government: Chocolate, Eggs, And Dry Fruits to Build Immunity

The development comes at a time when Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 count rose to 8,51,476 on Sunday with the addition of 9,120 cases, while the death toll went up by 189 to 10,570. The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts, which were recording high numbers of cases earlier, saw 392 and 294 cases on Sunday respectively.

In another development, Police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, have appealed to the ultras, who contracted the virus, to return to the mainstream and seek treatment. In a media statement, Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt advised those Maoists who are suffering from Covid, to surrender to the police, so that they can be provided suitable treatment in hospitals.

On Tuesday, new cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517. A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.