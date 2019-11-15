New Delhi: Days after the President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday said his party has the highest number of winning candidates in the state and with the help of 119 MLAs, his party can form the government in the state. He also went on to say that his party is committed to giving a stable government to the state as there can’t be a government in Maharashtra without the BJP.

“We have the highest number. With 119 MLAs, we’ll form the BJP government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence before the party leaders. We’re committed to giving a stable government to the state. There can’t be a government in Maharashtra without the BJP,” BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said.

The statement from the BJP comes hours after the Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) on Friday confirmed that the state will get a Shiv Sena Chief Minister this time. The development comes a day after the three prospective partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress finalised 40-point common minimum programme (CMP).

“They (Shiv Sena) have been insulted and it is our responsibility to protect their pride. We are not going to contest for the CM post (Sawaal baar-baar poocha ja raha hai ki Shiv Sena ka CM hoga kya?CM ke post ko leke hi Shiv Sena-BJP ke beech mein vivaad hua, toh nishchit roop se CM Shiv Sena ka hoga. Shiv Sena ko apmanit kiya gaya hai, unka swabhimaan banaye rakhna hamari zimmedari banti hai),” NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

The statement from the NCP comes after it held a joint meeting with the Shiv Sena and the Congress for two days. The three parties had a joint meeting on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss a Common Minimum Programme for the state.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, Congress and NCP had bagged 54 and 44 seats respectively in 288-member Assembly. As no party came forward to prove majority to form the government in the state, it on Tuesday came under President’s rule after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.