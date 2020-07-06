Delhi Coronavirus Latest News: In a significant development, the coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday crossed 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus: After Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi, Health Minister Zafar Mirza Tests Positive

Issuing a statement, the health department of the Delhi government said the total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated and 25,620 active cases.

"The COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed 1 lakh mark, with 1379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated and 25,620 active cases. 48 deaths reported today; the death toll is at 3,115," the Delhi government said.

The statement from the Delhi government further stated that 5,327 RTPCR tests and 8,552 rapid antigen tests were also conducted today. Total tests done so far is 6,57,383.

Earlier in the day, the Central government said that the average number of samples being tested per day for COVID-19 has gone up in Delhi from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month and in spite of increased testing, the positivity rate has declined from around 30 per cent to 10 per cent in the last three weeks.

The government also said that the national positivity rate, percentage of samples testing coronavirus positive from the total number of samples, has also reduced and now stands at 6.73 per cent.

In Delhi, efforts being made by the Union Territory were significantly bolstered by the central government to ensure an increase in testing, the ministry said.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease, noting that the number of donors is yet to pick pace.

With the city’s coronavirus tally neared the one-lakh mark, the chief minister earlier said there is no need to worry about the figure as around 72,000 people have already recovered from the virus.

“The number of plasma donors is less, while the number of people demanding plasma is huge. If it continues, the stock of plasma at the plasma bank will finish soon. I request recovered coronavirus patients to come forward and donate their plasma in large numbers,” he said.

Kejriwal said his teams were also contacting such people and requesting them to donate plasma to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

Last week, the government had set up the plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

“I also appeal to all hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients for five minutes to donate their plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease,” he said.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally close to the one-lakh mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,067.