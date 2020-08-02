New Delhi: With 15 new COVID-19 deaths being reported within 24 hours, the national capital on Sunday reported its lowest fatalities in a month. Maintaining its declining trend, the city reported 961 fresh cases today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal commended all personnel concerned to keep up with the hard work to ensure that the downward trend continues. Also Read - Amit Shah Tests COVID Positive: 'Get Well Soon' Wishes Pour in From Political Circle | Read Here

In another positive development, the COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi has increased to over 89 per cent, while the case positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 7.54 per cent. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Tests Positive For COVID-19, Quarantined at Home

So far, the city has reported 1,37,677 case of coronavirus infection, out of which 1,23,317 have recovered. The number of active cases stood at 10,356 among whom 5,663 are under home isolation. The city’s death toll due to the viral infection was 4,004. Also Read - No 'Unlock 3' For Gautam Buddh Nagar, But Gyms Can Reopen in District From August 5

In the last 24 hours, 961 instances of the infection were reported and 1,186 patients have recovered.

“Deaths in Delhi come down to 15. Less than 1000 cases. Let’s all keep working hard to ensure that the downward trend continues (sic),” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

On July 26, the national capital had recorded 21 fatalities due to the deadly virus, the previous lowest death count in the national capital since July 1.

Meanwhile, the serological survey for a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 situation continued in the national capital on Sunday for the second consecutive day. Those who were part of the previous survey have been excluded this time.

Twenty-five per cent of the fresh samples in all districts will be taken from people aged 50 years and above, according to a standard operating procedure prescribed for the study. Each team is to collect 25 to 40 samples daily.