New Delhi: Delhi recorded 161 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over eight months, and eight deaths on Monday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.32 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6,32,590 and the death toll mounted to 10,754, they said.

This is the 15th time that the daily count stood below the 500-mark in January, and the fourth consecutive day since January 15 when the figures have stood below the 300-mark.

The city recorded 246 new cases on January 17; 299 cases on January 16 and 295 cases on January 15.

On January 14, Delhi had recorded 340 cases and four deaths as the daily fatality count had dropped to a single digit after several months.

The active cases tally on Monday dropped to 2,332 from 2,544 the previous day, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.32 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Sunday, “The positivity rate has remained below 0.5 per cent for the last few days. We can comfortably say that the third wave is on the wane. Cases have decreased. Still, I want to appeal to people to take precautions and use masks.”

The 161 new cases came out of the 50,523 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,368 RT-PCR tests and 18155 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Of the total 10,128 beds in COVID hospitals in the city, 9,073 are vacant.

The number of tests done per million, as on Sunday, was over 5.22 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 99 lakh.

The bulletin said that 6,19,501 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.