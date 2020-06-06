New Delhi: A day after India surpassed Italy in the number of COVID-19 cases and became the sixth worst-affected country in the world, 9,887 new cases were registered taking the total tally to 2,36,657, including 115942 active cases, 11,4073 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,642 deaths. Also Read - Unlock 1, Day 6 LIVE: Recovery Rate of COVID-19 Patients in Delhi Falls Below 40 Per Cent

1. India is now at the sixth position after USA, Brazil, Russia, Spain and the UK.

2. Italy has 2.34 lakh cases while the UK has 2.83 lakh cases.

3. Italy, Peru, Germany, Turkey are the other four countries in the top 10 list.

4. China, meanwhile, is at number 18. Pakistan is at number 17.

5. US President Donald Trump has said that countries like India and China would have much more coronavirus cases than America if they conduct more tests. Trump said that the US has carried out 20 million tests.

6. Maharashtra tops the charts in terms of total confirmed cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths. Delhi is at the second place in terms of active cases, though it is third after Tamil Nadu in terms of total cases. Gujarat is ranked second for fatalities, followed by Delhi at the third place.

7. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the national capital has gradually fallen in the last 11 days, dipping to 39.16 per cent as reported on Friday.

8. Uttar Pradesh recorded its biggest single-day jump of 496 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 9,733.

9. Tamil Nadu recorded 1,438 new cases and 12 deaths on Friday, taking its case count to 28,694 and fatalities to 232.

10. Kerala recorded its first-ever three-digit surge for a single day with its tally rising by 111 to reach 1,699. Nearly 1.77 lakh people are under observation in the state.