Coronavirus Daily Update: India on Tuesday recorded the lowest number of coronavirus cases compared to the last five months as the country’s count fell below 23,000. The national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent with 94,22,636 people being recuperated, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent. Also Read - COVID-19 Impact: No Winter Session of Parliament This Year, Budget Session Likely in January

The coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 AM. Also Read - Schools, Colleges in Assam to Reopen From This Date, Academic Restrictions to be Lifted | Check Details

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below four lakh for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday. Also Read - When Will Coronavirus End? When Will COVID Vaccine be Available in India? Union Minister Makes Big Statement

There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The 354 new fatalities include 60 each from Delhi and Maharashtra, 43 from West Bengal, 24 from Kerala and 21 from Punjab.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested up to December 14, of which 9,93,665 were conducted on Monday.

Total 1,43,709 deaths reported so far in the country include 48,269 from Maharashtra, 11,954 from Karnataka, 11,909 from Tamil Nadu, 10,074 from Delhi, 9,100 from West Bengal, 8,083 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,059 from Andhra Pradesh, and 5,098 from Punjab.

This comes amid hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine in India as three of the leading vaccine candidates await approval from the vaccination regulator. Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the coronavirus crisis is now ‘on its way out’ and ‘soon’ vaccines would be available in India too.

Meanwhile, the Centre yesterday issued 113-page detailed guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. States have also been asked to implement an integrated 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication and social mobilisation strategy to address the challenges surrounding vaccine rollout progress and benefits.

(With Agency inputs)