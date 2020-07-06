New Delhi: A day after surpassing Russia to become the third worst-hit country by coronavirus in the world, India on Monday recorded a fresh tally of 24,248 cases, along with 425 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the total positive count in the country rose to 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured/discharged/migrated and 19,693 deaths, the Health Ministry noted. Also Read - 106-Year-Old Delhi Man Who Was 4 During the 1918 Spanish Flu Survives COVID-19

Notably, Russia has 6,81,251 coronavirus infections as of Sunday. Also Read - What is Bubonic Plague or Black Death, How Fatal is it?

The spike in COVID-19 cases are densely concentrated in the top four worst-affected states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat – along with a sudden rise in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. However, the recovery rate in the country continues to be on the higher side at 60.85 per cent. Also Read - Is Coronavirus Airborne? Here's What 239 Scientists Told WHO

1. Monuments across India have reopened for tourists and visitors with necessary safety precautions. However, due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Taj Mahal and other historic monuments in Agra continue to remain shut until further orders.

2. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India as it crossed the 2 lakh-mark on Monday. Newer cases emerging from suburban cities, while Mumbai recorded 6,555 new cases in the past 24 hours. Salons have been reopened as part of the phased ‘Unlock’, however, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is yet to take a decision on the reopening of restaurants and hotels.

3. Delhi inaugurated the world’s largest 10,000-bed COVID-19 isolation facility and begun taking admissions today. The facility is situated at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital (SPCCCH) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas, in a tie with the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. At least 2,244 new cases were recorded in the national capital on Sunday, inching close to the 1-lakh mark.

4. With over 1,11,151 cases, Tamil Nadu is set to open malls and shopping complexes across the state, except in Chennai, the state’s coronavirus hotspot. Moreover, while Chennai has seen a slight dip in the number of cases, Madurai has seen a sudden spike of over 300 cases on Sunday.

5. In Gujarat, 725 new cases were recorded taking its tally to 36,123, while the death toll is getting close to the 2,000 mark. Ahmedabad’s count of 177 was way behind Surat, which saw its highest daily spike of 254. Notably, Gujarat has one of the highest mortality rates for corona in the country at 5.39 per cent.

6. After witnessing the steepest single-day rise of over 1,800 cases on Saturday, Telangana on Sunday reported 1,590 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 23,902.

7. In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has made it mandatory for the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state.

8. After a surge of cases in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, the state’s tally rose to 23,474 including 13,251 active after 9,847 were discharged till date. Bengaluru accounted for 1,235, taking its positive tally to 9,580, including 8,167 active, a health official noted.

9. Meanwhile, Assam has entered a two-week lockdown after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alerted that Guwahati is now at the ‘community transmission’ stage. Over 11,000 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths have been recorded in the state so far.

10. At the same time, the number of global coronavirus cases saw the highest single-day increase with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours, since COVID-19 broke out.