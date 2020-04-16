Mumbai: The number of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai soared to 2,043, with 107 fresh infections being reported on Thursday. Further, Asia’s largest slum Dharavi reported 26 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections in the area to 86. Also Read - Coronavirus in Dharavi: COVID-19 Cases in Asia's Largest Slum Rise to 86, Death Toll at 9

The state notched 7 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the state toll to 194. It recorded 286 new cases, pushing the state’s total from 2,916 to 3,202, officials said. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 107 New Cases Reported from Mumbai, 11 From Dharavi

Till date, 300 patients who recovered fully have been discharged, even as 71.076 people are in ‘home quarantine’ and 6,108 are in institutional quarantine. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dharavi Reports Fifth Coronavirus Death, Total Positive Cases Climb to 47

Among the deceased, three males were from Mumbai, while two males and two females were from Pune. Of these 7 victims, 6 suffered from other high-risk diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, asthma, etc.

Further, Maharashtra currently has a whopping 297 active containment zones comprising places where clusters of Coronavirus patients have been detected.

Earlier in the day, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that Mumbai has been spared ‘community transmission’ of COVID-19 due to various precautionary factors. The BMC’s conclusion came after analyzing the data of patients at 97 ‘fever clinics’ – started by the civic body recently in the city, many of which are operated in ‘containment zones’ and congested slums.

Of the 3,585 persons examined in these ‘fever clinics’, 912 persons were sent for COVID-19 tests in which five were detected positive.

These five persons had either a history of foreign travel or contact with those who had recently travelled abroad, and accordingly, the BMC exercised all precautions and implemented the relevant protocols.

“The test data reveals an incidence of only 0.54 percent infections, indicating that there is no ‘community transmission’ of Covid-19 in Mumbai,” said the BMC.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray added to the glad tidings by proclaiming that success is also being achieved in the ‘war against virus’ ranging from a six-month old infant to an 83-year old grandma, who have emerged as fully cured of Covid-19 and returned home.

Apparently emboldened by the developments, Maharashtra is contemplating selectively easing restrictions in certain industrial areas with stringent safety conditions from Monday, Industry Minister Subhash Desai hinted.

(With agency inputs)