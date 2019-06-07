New Delhi: The tenure of Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha was on Friday extended to a period of three months, making him the longest-serving bureaucrat in the post in the last seven decades. His tenure was earlier increased by a year each in 2017 and in 2018.

As per the Personnel Ministry order, Sinha’s three-month extension in service beyond June 12, 2019, was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Secretary is the topmost post in the country’s bureaucracy. This post is under the direct charge of the Prime Minister. Sinha was first appointed as the Cabinet Secretary in May 2015 for a fixed period of two years.

Sinha, a 1977-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, had also served as the country’s power secretary. He had in fact worked in several other important positions as well in the Union government and in his cadre state.

The Cabinet secretary, who is basically the ex-officio chairman of the civil services board, is the administrative head of the secretariat. The role of a cabinet secretariat is to assist in the decision-making function of the government by ensuring inter-ministerial coordination, ironing out differences amongst ministries or departments and evolving consensus through the instrumentality of the standing or ad-hoc committees of secretaries.

Management of major crisis situations in the country and coordinating activities of various ministries in such a situation is also one of the functions of the cabinet secretariat.

