New Delhi: Amid rift with Centre, the coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday crossed 70,000-mark. As per updates, over 3,788 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

The state health department said that the death toll is now at 2,365. Out of the total cases, 26,588 are active cases and 41,437 people have recovered from the infection.

On Tuesday, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 66,000-mark with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections.

The national capital reported 3,000 or more fresh cases between Friday and Sunday. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded in the city.

Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,301, and the total number of cases mounted to 66,602, it said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued an order for posting senior nursing officers at 68 private hospitals for monitoring admission of COVID-19 patients.

To tackle the situation, authorities have planned to use Aarogya Setu app coupled with an IT-driven tool to boost surveillance and contact tracing in COVID-affected areas in Delhi.

This is part of the new COVID-19 response plan prepared by Delhi government health department, as per the recommendations from the Union Health Ministry.

As per the orders issued by the Directorate General of Health Services in Delhi on Monday, all the chief district medical officers and surveillance officers of all the districts have received a revised response plan which prescribes use of Aarogya Setu coupled with ITIHAS system for cluster projection.