New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that 4,213 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths reported in last 24 hours till Monday 8 AM, taking the total cases to 67,152 and death toll to 2,206.

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that 20,917 COVID-19 patients have been cured till now, taking recovery rate to 31.15 per cent. He also said that 1,559 patients recovered in last 24 hours.

Agarwal said this is a very irresponsible piece of news as the COVID-19 does not see people's caste, creed or religion. He said this on reports of Central government mulling community-wise mapping of COVID-19 spread.

“Any news about religion-based mapping of COVID-19 is baseless, incorrect and irresponsible,” he clarified.

He further added that the total number of recoveries is 20917, and 44029 people are under active medical supervision.

“It’s important for us to focus on containment efforts, ensure we don’t reach community transmission stage,” he said.

He also said that some clusters have been found in the country, and in some locations relatively large outbreak of COVID-19 has been noticed.

“Over 1.4 lakh Aarogya Setu users alerted via bluetooth contact tracing on possible risk of infection due to proximity to infected patients. Aarogya Setu is a secure app used only for health interventions, personal identity is not revealed,”he said.

He also added that the information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app alone.

He also added that the discharge policy for COVID-19 patients has been changed because several countries have changed their policy from test-based strategy to symptom and time-based strategy.

“As per revised policy, mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to COVID care facility can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and if there is no fever for 3 days. No need to test before discharge, home isolation advised after discharge,” he said.