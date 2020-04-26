New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that the death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 826 and the number of cases climbed to 26,917. The Ministry also stated that 47 deaths have been reported in the country since Saturday night. However, the 1,975 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus: Total Count Reaches 18601, No Fresh Case in 61 Districts in Past 14 Days, Says Health Ministry

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 20,177 while 5,913 people (21.96 percent) were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals. Also Read - Maintain Social Distancing as 80% of COVID-19 Patients Asymptomatic: Health Ministry

As per updates from the Health Ministry, out of the total 47 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, eight in Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Don't Spray Disinfectant on People, Says Health Ministry Days After Migrants Were 'Cleansed'

Out of the total 824 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (33).

The Ministry also stated that the death toll reached 27 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 23 in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD).

He said this after visiting All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre to take stock of the preparedness to overcome COVID-19.

During his visit, he spoke to some COVID-19 positive people through video calling and enquired about their health.

The Health Ministry said that through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the Centre is taking several steps along with the states/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19.

During his visit to AIIMS, the Health Minister He also urged the people to observe lockdown in letter and spirit and to treat it as an effective intervention to cut down the spread of COVID-19.

“The situation is improving in India as Hot Spot Districts (HSD) are moving towards being Non Hot Spot Districts (NHSD),” the minister said.