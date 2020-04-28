New Delhi: India on Tuesday witnessed the biggest single-day rise in casualties after 62 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 or coronavirus in the last 24 hours. While the country’s tally inched closer to 30,000-mark–29,435 to be specific, the death toll soared to 935. Nearly6,869 patients have recovered so far, said the health ministry. Also Read - Telangana Police Pays Tribute to Punjab Cop, Joins 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' Campaign in Solidarity

Maharashtra continues to be the the worst affected state in the country, with 8590 cases and 369 casualties, followed by Gujarat and Delhi.

Take a look at the top developments:

Health Ministry recommended home isolation for people who have very mild symptoms of coronavirus. “People who have very mild symptoms or those pre-symptomatic can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility at their residence so as to avoid contact with other family members”, the Union Health ministry said.

Delhi Government yesterday lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers,& electricians after reviewing COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians and scientists.

With no COVID-19 positive case in Thiruvananthapuram currently, the city has been removed from the list of hotspots.