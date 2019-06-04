New Delhi: As Kerala government awaits blood test results of scores of youth suspected to be infected with Nipah virus, the state health minister KK Shailja held a press conference allaying fears of a redux of the deadly disease outbreak.

She said that Nipah virus has not been confirmed in any patient yet and results are awaited. “As many as 86 people are under surveillance. We’ll soon get a result from Pune Virology Institute. The government is fully equipped to deal with the situation. Special isolation ward set up at Ernakulam Medical College, Kochi.”

Health Minister KK Shailaja had earlier also negated claims made by some media reports that youth under treatment is a Nipah positive patient. She has said that there has been no confirmation about the youth’s test results and hence there was no need for any concern.

A day before a series of tweets from the CMO Kerala Twitter handle also tried to assuage the tension in state over reports emerging of a youth infected with Nipah.

A suspected case of Nipah infection has been reported in Ernakulam. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that the Government is closely monitoring the situation. CM has also requested everyone to follow the instructions of the health department. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) June 3, 2019

“All alerts in affected areas, and in other parts of the State, continue to be monitored and investigated. Kerala’s health network is capable of handling any emergencies,” the tweet further read.

Last May, the Nipah (NiV) virus attack took away 12 lives, with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts that created a huge scare.