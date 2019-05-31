New Delhi: In the newly sworn-in Union Cabinet, a state-wise breakup shows Uttar Pradesh has bagged the lion’s share with nine ministerial berths.

Leading the UP contingent is none other than PM Narendra Modi who won from Varanasi. He is joined by Rajnath Singh who represents Lucknow. UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was re-elected from Chandauli, also in eastern UP, has also been inducted in the Cabinet. Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his traditional seat of Amethi is also a part of Modi 2.0.

Of these, while PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Mahendra Nath Pandey are Cabinet Ministers, Santosh Gangwar is MoS (independent charge) and Gen (retd) V K Singh, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Sanjeev Balyan are MoS.

Two fresh faces from Maharashtra are a part of the new government: Arvind Sawant from the Shiv Sena and Sanjay Dhotre from the BJP. MPs from Maharashtra who took oath Thursday were Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar (all three Cabinet ministers in the first term as well), RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale and Arvind Sawant, the sole Sena minister. BJP’s Raosaheb Danve and Sanjay Dhotre were also inducted.

Also representing Maharashtra is V Muraleedharan who hails from Kerala but who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

From Bihar, six MPs won ministerial berths. LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, R K Singh, Ashwin Chaube and Nityananda Rai are part of the Modi team. JD(U) chose to stay out as it called the one ministerial berth it was getting ‘symbolic’.

From MP, there are four ministers: Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahalad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Next up are Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka and Rajasthan which have three ministers each.

While Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal have two ministers each, Arunachal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Himachal, J&K, Telangana and Uttarakhand have one each.

Andhra Pradesh has no representative in the Central government, perhaps for the first time.