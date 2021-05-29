New Delhi: In the lowest single-day spike since March, Delhi reported around 900 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that “around 900 cases were reported in the last 24 hours”. Also Read - Delhi Govt Urgently Invites Global Tenders For 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

On March 23, the national capital had registered 1,100 cases.

The latest figure came a day after the Delhi government announced the gradual unlocking of Delhi which has been under a strict lockdown since April 19 in the wake of the severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the city reported 1,141 new Covid infections and the daily positivity rate was below 2 per cent.

Delhi’s daily Covid cases and positivity rate have continued to decline for the last three weeks.

Active cases have gone below 15,000 and also numbers of Covid patients under home isolation reduced to under 7,000.

Delhi had witnessed over 28,000 cases on April 20, while the highest daily positivity rate was over 36 per cent on April 22.

(With inputs from IANS)