New Delhi: Hours after HM Amit Shah held a review meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to check the COVID situation in the national capital, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday night issued an order saying contact tracing will be done for all coronavirus positive cases in Delhi with help of Aarogya Setu app. Also Read - Amit Shah Holds Key Meet With LG, Kejriwal Over Coronavirus Situation in Delhi, Cases Cross 56,000-mark

In the fresh order, the MHA also said that the mapping of containment zones in Delhi will be done again to check the spread of the virus. Moreover, a close watch will also be kept on such activities inside the containment zones.

The development comes after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Sunday held a virtual meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss strategies to make contact tracing more robust and strengthen medical services in the city’s COVID-19 affected areas.

Contact tracing will be done for all COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi with help of Aarogya Setu app: MHA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2020

The meeting with Home Minister comes ahead of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) crucial meeting on Monday wherein important decisions such as effective contact tracing are likely to be taken.

“In the meeting with the Union home minister, a detailed discussion was also held to make contact tracing robust in the city. All participants discussed the strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi,” an official told news agency PTI.

The move to take strict measures comes as the national capital on Sunday recorded 3,000 fresh novel coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city near the 60,000-mark. The death toll due to the disease increased to 2,175.

After the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted, “AAP Govt is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal and Hon’ble Dy CM @msisodia discussed key strategies with Hon’ble HM @AmitShah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas,” the AAP said.

It was the third day on the trot that the number of cases touched or crossed the 3,000-mark. On Saturday, Delhi had witnessed 3,630 cases, the highest single-day spike here. On Friday, the number was 3,137.