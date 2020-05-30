New Delhi: For the first time ever, the Indian Army has approached the Baramulla administration expressing interest in buying lands in for its camp. Before August last year, it was not possible to buy land in the Valley as Jammu and Kashmir was protected under special status conferred by Article 370. Also Read - Day After Forces Foiled Pulwama-Style Attack, Cops Identify Owner of Explosives-Laden Car

In the first such instance, the Army has approached Baramulla administration, evincing interest in buying 129 kanal (6.5 hectare) of land at Kreeri high ground at Tapperwari in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district, where the troops are already “temporarily stationed”, defence sources said. Also Read - Pulwama-like Terror Attack Averted: Vehicle Suspected of Carrying 40-45 Kgs of Explosives; JeM Has Main Role, Says Top Cop

They said the Quartermaster for Commanding officer of the 19 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit has written to the district administration, requesting it to inform if the administration wishes to sell the land to the Indian army. Also Read - Yet Again, 4G Internet Services Banned in Jammu and Kashmir Till June 17

The Army has sought the district administration reply by May 30, the sources added.

It is perhaps for the first time that the Army has directly written to the department concerned for purchasing land in the Valley.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, the defence estates officer would write to Jammu and Kashmir government for getting a lease of the land required by the Army.

(With PTI Inputs)