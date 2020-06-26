New Delhi: With over 17,000 cases, India on Friday registered its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, that pushed the overall tally towards 5 lakh– 4,90,401 to be specific. The number of fatalities, on the other hand, crossed 15,000-mark after fresh 401 deaths across the country. This was the seventh consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000. Also Read - BS Yediyurappa Warns of Another Lockdown in Bengaluru; Final Decision After All-party Meet Today

“407 deaths and highest single-day spike of 17,296 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in the last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 4,90,401 including 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated & 15,301 deaths”, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data showed. Also Read - Night Curfew Timings Revised in These Six Districts of UP | Read Details

Meanwhile, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 9.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 488,000. By Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,583,144, while the fatalities increased to 488,740, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Clinical Assessment of Patients or Not? MHA 'Contradicts' Delhi L-G

The US remains the worst-hit with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities. The country has so far 2,418,570 cases and 124,355 deaths. Brazil comes in the second place with 1,228,114 infections and 54,971 deaths. India is the fourth worst-hit country in terms of COVID-19 cases.

Take a look at the top developments

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continues at the top of the national chart. There are currently 1,89,463 active cases and 2,85,636 recoveries. The recovery rate continues to be robust at 58.24 per cent.

Maharashtra so far has reported 1,47,741 cases, including 6,931 deaths. Delhi has 73,780 cases and 2,429 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 70,977 cases with 911 deaths.

Agra reported two deaths and 11 fresh cases. The total number of deaths now stands at 84, while the total number of cases has gone up to 1,177. Of these, 984 have recovered and been discharged.

The Gujarat government on Thursday capped the price of corona test in private labs to Rs 2,500, against the Rs 4,500 allowed earlier.

A Central team, led by its Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana for strengthening COVID-19 management efforts in these states. The team will be in the three states between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with the state officials and review the measures undertaken by the states.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened an all-party meet on Friday, as COVID-19 cases in capital city Bengaluru continue to surge. In the meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss the strategy to contain the virus and re-imposition of a lockdown in the city.