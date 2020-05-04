New Delhi: As the country on Monday entered its third phase of lockdown with considerable relaxations, the Central government said 1,074 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The government at the same time also cautioned that the restrictions can be re-imposed if there is any complacency in following the containment and social distancing norms. Also Read - 'COVID-19 Most Serious Crisis in Decades,' Says PM at NAM Summit, Slams Pakistan Without Naming it

The health ministry said that the coronavirus cases in the country neared 43,000 with close to 1,400 deaths. The number of recoveries also neared the 12,000-mark. Also Read - In a First, PM Modi to Participate in NAM Virtual Summit on Coronavirus Today

Kerala and Jharkhand did not report a single new case for the second consecutive day, but neighbouring Tamil Nadu saw its tally rising by a record number of 527 new cases. Moreover, Gujarat and Maharashtra also reported significant rise in their numbers. Also Read - 14-Year-Old Reiterates PM Modi's 'Do Gaz ki Doori', Given Charge of Police Outpost For a Day to Enforce Lockdown in UP's Bahraich

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said there is a need for rigorous implementation of the containment strategy while people also need to strictly adhere to hygiene as well as social distancing norms.

On Monday night, PM Modi at a video-conference with NAM leaders called for a new template of globalisation post COVID-19, saying humanity is facing a major crisis.

“The coronavirus crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality and humanity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

He also said that even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries.

Noting its serious effect, a number of exerts and independent organisations said the pandemic and the lockdown will have a huge economic cost. Rating agency ICRA on Monday estimated that the country’s GDP might contract by as much as 20 per cent in the June quarter and is expected to overcome some lost ground in the remainder of the year.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said whatever happened on Monday was not right and all have to follow the social distancing norms. “It is sad that people were not following social distancing norms at some shops today. I request everyone to not take any risk,” he said.

On the first day of the lockdown 3.0, confusion prevailed in large industrial and business sectors across the country, including in Noida and Gurgaon on the outskirts of Delhi, on reopening of offices and industrial establishments due to lack of clarity on daily commute of their staff given continuing restrictions on major modes of the public transport.

In another development, the Union Home Ministry said the Centre will facilitate the return of Indians who are stranded abroad and the process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner. However, the government clarified that only asymptomatic people would be allowed to travel and it would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships, and the facility will be available on a payment basis.

The Congress on Monday said its state units will bear the cost of rail travel of needy home-bound migrants stranded at various places across the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It was said by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

On the other hand, the Haryana government has prepared an aggressive strategy to woo investors/companies intending to either shift from China or set up new manufacturing facility in India. As per updates, the state government prepared a strategy to create windows in the existing state policies that would ensure quickly setting up manufacturing facilities in any industrial estate of the choice of investors wanting to shift base from China.