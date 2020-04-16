New Delhi: With the coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, the Ministry of Health officials on Thursday said that the death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 420 with 28 fatalities reported since Wednesday evening. The ministry also said that the number of cases saw a jump of 826 to go up to 12,759 cases on Thursday. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in US Rise to 6,40,000, Death Toll Over 30,000

Addressing a press conference, the Health Ministry officials said that the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 10,824 while as many as 1,514 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated. Here are top developments of the day on coronavirus. Also Read - Shutdown in New York State Extended Till May 15 to Contain Spread of Coronavirus

1) The Health Ministry said that the 28 deaths have been reported since Wednesday evening, of which nine were from Maharashtra, six from Gujarat, five from Andhra Pradesh, and two each from Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan Rise to 6,919; 58% Cases Locally Transmitted

2) The ministry further added that out of the total 420 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Gujarat 36, Delhi 32 and Telengana 18.

3) As the coronavirus cases going on increasing, the Centre on Thursday defended its testing strategy in the wake of fresh criticism, saying the testing ratio is not low and there has been no COVID-19 infections in 325 of the 736 districts.

4) The statement from the ICMR came in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism that India was not conducting enough coronavirus tests even as the Health Ministry said 28 districts which earlier reported COVID-19 cases had recorded no infections in the past 14 days.

5) On Wednesday, the Centre had declared 170 hotspots–123 hotspot districts with large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with cluster– in 25 states and Union territories. Moreover, it had identified 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters in 27 states which can be potential hot spots if there is no containment strategies.

6) Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) said the Centre has adopted a special strategy to fight coronavirus, with specific instructions for the district and state authorities.

7) On the other hand, authorities in Delhi are considering clinical screening of all food delivery personnel in south Delhi with 89 people being quarantined after a pizza delivery agent in the area tested positive for coronavirus.

8) In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy and discussed a possible second stimulus with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost sectors hit hard by the pandemic. PM Modi held discussions with the finance minister as the pandemic hit sectors from small industries to the aviation sector hard with millions of jobs at stake.

9) As per updates from government sources, India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries on commercial basis as well as grants. After sourcing medical equipment from abroad, India is also procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China.

10) Meanwhile, the Indian Army also directed all its military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and field units to totally restrict movement of forces till April 19 in view of the government’s fresh lockdown related guidelines.

11) As the migrants’ unrest gaining momentum after Bandra and Surat incidents, the Centre on Thursday evening issued another advisory to states and UTs, asking them to ensure adequate arrangements for safety, shelter and food for migrant labourers and people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown.

12) Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that ‘Odd-Even’ formula for vehicles will be implemented in the state after April 20 in districts with partial restrictions. He said concession will be given to vehicles driven by women.