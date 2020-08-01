New Delhi: Unlock 3–meant to ease further restrictions on businesses and other daily aspect of life, will begin from August 1, Sunday. Under the new guidelines issued by the Centre for the third phase of Unlock, restrictions on the movement of individuals during night have been removed. Also Read - Just a Week After Discharge From COVID-Designated Hospital, This Goa BJP MLA Tests Positive Again; Admitted

Besides, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

However, lockdown in containment zones will remain in place till August 31. Besides, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till the end of this month.

The nationwide curbs were first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. It was further extended till May 31. From June 1, the Centre announced India’s exit strategy from the shutdown, allowing business activities to boost the country’s economic activity.

In the first phase, the government allowed the opening of shops selling essential commodities and in phases allowed markets and shops of non-essential items to function in non-containment zones. In the second phase of the unlock, the government had expanded the domestic and international (under the Vande Bharat mission) flights and passenger trains in a calibrated manner.

The further easing of restrictions comes as the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases across India inched closer to 16,000— 15,83,792 and the death toll mounted to 34,968. In the last 24 hours, a total of 52,123 people tested positive for the highly contagious virus, while 775 succumbed to the infection. It has been said that India has replaced Italy to occupy the fifth spot of the world’s worst-hit countries in terms of the number of coronavirus deaths.