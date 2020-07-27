New Delhi: From multiple patients crowding single beds in government hospitals, nearly 78 per cent of the hospital beds in Delhi are now running vacant in government and private COVID-19 facilities even as the national capital continues to record more than 1,000 cases every day. Also Read - Sonu Sood is on 'New Mission' to Help Indian Students Stranded in Georgia Return Home

"404 COVID beds vacant in Dr RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Medical College hospitals today at 7 AM, against a total of 529 COVID beds. 1283 beds vacant today at 7 am in AIIMS Delhi against a total number of 1515 COVID beds," the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare noted on Monday morning.

Hours later, during the press briefing, CM Kejriwal highlighted that the recovery rate in the national capital has climbed to 87.95 per cent from Saturday's figure of 87.29 per cent, while the positivity rate increased to 6.13 per cent from the previous 5.56 per cent. At least 1,807 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out of the city in the past day, he noted.

However, the number of cases and death toll also continued to rise with 3,827 cases and 21 fresh fatalities in the national capital, raising a pertinent question as to how Delhi managed to have nearly 80 per cent hospital beds empty.

Here’s the catch.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a 450-bed facility in Burari hospital via video conferencing on Saturday, of which 125 beds have oxygen supply facility available as of now. Kejriwal noted that the capital city now has 15,925 beds in private and government COVID hospitals, out of which 12,340 are vacant.

However, out of the total beds available in hospitals, only 2,856 are occupied because a total of 6,976 coronavirus patients are recovering in home isolation.

This may be evident in the fact that the number of containment zones in the national capital has climbed to 714.

While the total number of cases climbed to 1,30,606 after 1,075 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government pointed out that the number of active cases are “steadily” going down with the help of increased rapid testing and identifying COVID-19 patients at an early stage.