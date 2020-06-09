New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases surging everyday, the Government today issued a set of guidelines for central government officials and staffers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The development also comes in the wake of several officials in various ministries/departments testing positive for the Chinese-originated virus. Also Read - COVID-19 Situation Worsening Worldwide, Says WHO After Recording Biggest Single-day Jump in Global Coronavirus Cases

Therefore, as a central government employee, the following are the guidelines that one should follow:

(1.) Only asymptomatic staff will be allowed. Anyone with fever or even mild cough should stay at home;

(2.) Officials living in containment zones shall work from home till the time that containment zone is denotified;

(3.) Not more than 20 officials will attend office on any given day and the roster shall be managed accordingly. Others, meanwhile, will work from home;

(4.) If Under Secretaries/Deputy Secretaries share cabin, they shall come on alternate days to enforce social distancing;

(5.) No more than two officials should be there in a section at any time. Also, staggered office timings should be followed to ensure that not more than 20 staff members are present at a time;

(6.) Face masks and face shields are to be worn at all times in the office premises. Any violation shall invite disciplinary action;

(7.) Only yellow-colour bio medical waste bins should be used to discard used gloves and masks. Strict action will be taken if used gloves and masks are thrown in open air or in normal waste bins;

(8.) Face-to-face meetings/discussions/interactions are to be avoided as far as possible. Intercoms, phones, video conferences (VCs) should be used for discussions;

(9.) Officers should attend VCs from their offices/cabins/rooms. VCs in board rooms should be avoided as far as possible;

(10.) Washing hands every half an hour is strongly recommended. Hand sanitisers shall be installed at prominent places in office premises;

(11.) Frequently touched places shall be cleaned after every one hour with 1% sodium hypochlorite. Officials/staff members should personally clean their equipment with ethanol-based disinfectant frequently;

(12.) While sitting or walking, a distance of one metre is to be maintained. Visitors’ chairs in officials’ cabins should be placed keeping the norms of social distancing;

(13.) Everyone is to follow these instructions without fail.