New Delhi: Keeping coronavirus guidelines in place, the Kerala government on Monday decided to open the world-famous Sabarimala temple for pilgrims during the main pilgrimage season from November 16. Also Read - Air India Express Crash: 600 People Involved in Rescue Operations go Under Quarantine

Issuing the guidelines, the state government said that the entry to the temple will be only through a virtual queue system and devotees will have to produce their Covid-19 negative certificates before making the entry to the temple. Also Read - Air India Express Plane Crash: Airport Authorities May Revive Plans to Extend Kozhikode Runway, Says Report

Moreover, the state government said the thermal screening and social distancing will be followed for devotees during the season. Also Read - Monsoon Mayhem: Houses Washed Away After Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag | Updates

The decision to open the temple at this time of corona crisis was taken at a high-level meeting by Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran today.

“With Covid now around, we can go forward with the festival season in a very tight and rigid manner and all those coming should register in the Virtual Q system. Further meetings will decide on the exact protocols which will have to be followed and it would be taken when the Chief Minister will join in the upcoming meetings,” said Surendran.

Situated in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, the Sabarimala Temple is located in the Pathanamthitta district. The shrine attracts lakhs of devotees from all over the world every year.

The development comes at a time when Kerala reported 1,184 COVID-19 cases, including 41 health workers, as the death toll climbed to 115 with seven fatalities on Monday.

The seven fatalities are from Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kasaragod and Wayanad district.

In two districts over 200 cases were reported– Malappuram (255)andThiruvananthapuram (200) while Palakkad had 147, Kasaragod 146 and Ernakulam 101.