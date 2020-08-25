New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus pandemic, the monsoon session of the Parliament is likely to start from September 14 till October 1. As per updates, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has made the recommendations. Also Read - Social Distancing, Device to Kill Virus: Monsoon Session of Parliament to Witness ‘Many Firsts’ This Year

Ahead of the monsoon session, massive preparations are underway with several first-time measures such as staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms.

According to updates from the Cabinet Committee, there will be 18 sittings and the dates will be notified later.

This is the first time in the history of Indian Parliament that such an arrangement will be in place, with 60 members seated in the chamber and 51 in the galleries of Rajya Sabha and the remaining 132 in the chamber of Lok Sabha.

Similar seating arrangements are being worked out by the Lok Sabha Secretariat as well. And for Rajya Sabha, members will be seated in both chambers and galleries during the session.

For the first time, large display screens and consoles for participation from galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables between the two Houses and polycarbonate separators will be in place.

In order to make preparations, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had a meeting on July 17 and there botht he leaders decided to use the chambers and galleries of both the Houses.

Naidu has directed officials to complete preparations for the session by the third week of August when testing, rehearsal and final inspection would be carried out. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been working overtime to ensure full preparedness, officials said.

While both the Houses usually function simultaneously, this time due to extraordinary circumstances, one House will sit during morning hours and the other in the evening.

There are also proposals to install an ultraviolet irradiation system in the air-conditioning unit to kill germs and viruses.

(with inputs from PTI)