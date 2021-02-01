New Delhi: The historic Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was closed due to outbreak of COVID-19 since March 13, 2020, will now re-open from February 6 for the public. As per official notification from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays). Visitors can book their slots online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/. Also Read - Schools For Classes 6-8 to Reopen in Rajasthan From Feb 8, Classes 1-5 to Remain Closed

As earlier, a nominal registration charges of Rs 50/- per visitor will be levied. To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM and 14:30 PM have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. Also Read - Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman Reads Out Union Budget Speech in Lok Sabha From Tablet

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc. Also Read - Two More Coronavirus Vaccines in India Soon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Her Budget 2021 Speech

Earlier the Rashtrapati Bhavan had reopened the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex from January 5. The museum is open on all days except on Monday and government holidays, the President’s Secretariat had announced in a statement.

The spot booking facility, however, has been suspended. Visitors can book their slots online by visiting websites presidentofindia.nic.in or rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or rbmuseum.gov.in. As earlier, a registration charge of Rs 50 will be levied for each visitor.

“To maintain the social distancing norms, four pre-booked time slots have been fixed between 9:30 am – 11:00 am, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot,” the statement said.

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance, install Aarogya Setu app, it said, adding that people vulnerable to the COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is an event-based story telling museum which showcases the exquisite and invaluable artefacts symbolizing art, culture, heritage and history.