New Delhi: After remaining closed for over six months because of the coronavirus lockdown, the temple administration on Wednesday said that the renowned Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan will open its doors to devotees on October 17.

A temple priest told news agency PTI that all devotees will have to follow the guidelines and protocols issued by the Central and state governments to check the spread of COVID-19.

The priest also said the closure time was utilised to carry out some renovation work. Notably, the temple is being opened for the devotees as per the unlock guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry last month.

“The renovation of the floor of the ‘chowk’ will be complete by October 15 and the temple would reopen by October 17,” he said.

Following the guidelines and protocols issued by the central and state governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be compulsory for all devotees coming to the temple.

Even though the temple was closed, the daily prayers and other rituals were performed as usual within the premises, the priest added.

(With inputs from PTI)