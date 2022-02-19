New Delhi: With all indicators signaling the settling of Omicron-driven third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha and Goa, among several other states have lifted Covid-19 restrictions. The Central government has also asked states and Union Territories to amend or do away with additional restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions.Also Read - ‘Omicron-Driven Third COVID Wave Has Settled’: Niti Aayog’s VK Paul Urges All Not to Lower Guards

In a letter to chief secretaries in states and UTs, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has stated that there has been a sustained downward trend in the trajectory of COVID-19 cases nationwide. He noted that the pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, and said, “it will be useful if states review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases, and positivity.” Also Read - India Didn't Bow To Foreign Vaccine Companies, Health Minister Reveals

Odisha

Odisha withdrew the night curfew on Friday as the COVID-19 situation in the state improved, as per an official order. The night curfew was in place in all urban areas of the state, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri, from 10 pm to 5 am, restricting all non-essential travel. It was imposed on January 31 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. “Night Curfew is withdrawn/lifted from all urban areas of the State with effect from 18th February 2022,” said the order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner’s Office. Also Read - Taj Mahotsav 2022: Date, Venue, Ticket Price And Everything You Need To Know

“With a continuous decrease in the number of COVID cases in the state, the government decided to further relax the restrictions,” an official said.

Goa

Goa government said on Friday said physical classes will resume for students of grades 1 to 12 in the state from February 21 after the coronavirus-induced break. The government said school uniforms will not be mandatory and concession in timings may be given to students in the initial days when physical classes resume.

In a circular, Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar said timing concession, if required, may be given to students in the initial days. The circular said exams should be held in offline mode only and school uniforms should not be insisted upon by authorities. The Education Department has ordered the reopening of all schools, including pre-primary ones, from Monday.

Savaikar said the decision to reopen the schools has been taken in view of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to lift the coronavirus-induced night curfew in six cities in the state from February 19, although it will remain in force in Ahmedabad and Vadodara for another week.

Night curfew will be lifted from Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar from February 19, while the 12 am to 5 am curfew will continue in Ahmedabad and Vadodara till February 25, a notification issued by the state government said.

Also, religious, social, political, and other gatherings can be conducted with 75 per cent capacity in open places, while with 50 per cent capacity indoors. Earlier, a maximum of 300 people were allowed in open while 150 in closed premises, the notification said.

Mandatory registrations with local authorities for marriage will be discontinued from coming Saturday, it said.

The notification said that business establishments can continue their operations till 11 pm and hotels and restaurants can continue parcel delivery during the curfew time in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, it said.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has also lifted night curfew after over one-and-a-half months and allowed various other economic activities to resume fully following a decline in daily Covid cases. According to the revised COVID-19 SOP, the night curfew imposed in the state on December 27 to rein in a spike in pandemic cases has been lifted, and gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, spas, salons, theatres, auditoriums, and meeting halls are allowed to open with full capacity.

However, swimming pools and water parks will remain closed till February 28. The ban on political rallies and dharnas will also continue till February 28, the standard operating procedure (SOP) said.

Hotels, restaurants, and dhabas can also open for dining at their full capacity but will have to strictly follow Covid norms.

Assam

Assam government also withdrew all COVID-related restrictions reverting to the situation that existed before the nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, following the outbreak of the disease, officials said.

They claimed that Assam is the first state in the country to withdraw all COVID restrictions. All restrictions were lifted from 6 am on Tuesday with night curfew and curbs on socio-religious gatherings, educational institutions, and others withdrawn, the officials said.

Wearing masks, maintaining social distance, regular hand washing, and use of hand sanitizers at places of the public gathering are mandatory and will remain in force until further orders, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah.

Any person not wearing a face mask and spitting in public places shall be fined Rs 1000 and all district magistrates and superintendents of police must ensure utmost vigil at public places for enforcing COVID-appropriate behaviour and to prevent the increase of positive cases in the state, the order stated.

The officials said that the education department will issue fresh guidelines for offline teaching in schools and colleges. Mandatory testing for the virus at airports, railway stations, road border points, and hospitals were also discontinued from Tuesday though symptomatic people have been asked to test on a voluntary basis at any recognized COVID testing facility.

Non-vaccinated persons will, however, not be allowed entry in public places except in hospitals, and all people must carry proof of their full vaccination. Owners of public/private establishments will be responsible for ensuring that only those entrants who are fully vaccinated are allowed inside and failure to do so will lead to penal action, the officials said.

Andhra Pradesh

Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am has been completely lifted as Andhra Pradesh showed a marked decline in the COVID-19 infection positivity rate.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) has also announced the lifting of the night curfew after almost six months and opening of educational institutions in a phased manner beginning Monday amid a decline in COVID-19 cases. The SEC also attendance at indoor gatherings to 50 per cent of the authorized capacity against the previous 25 percent, while cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and swimming pools were permitted to function at 25 per cent of the authorized capacity with due precautions.

Following the order, all Universities, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs commenced routine offline classes teaching from February 14.

All the students between the 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes are directed to carry a vaccination certificate with them. The heads of the institutions are asked to ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid-appropriate Behaviour are strictly followed, including regular screening at the entrance to the institution.

Uttar Pradesh

Amid a dip in COVID-19 cases, the night curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been relaxed by an hour. Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, has said that the “The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm (to 6.00 am) instead of 10 pm,”