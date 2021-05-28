New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for their COVID-19 management. Addressing a video conference, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi is responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India. Also Read - Centre Solely Responsible For Bodies Flowing in Ganga River: Rahul Gandhi

He alleged that the government is lying while reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths and even about the death rate.

"The Prime Minister's 'nautanki' is the reason behind the second wave of COVID19 in India. He did not understand COVID-19. India's death rate is a lie. The government should tell the truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

Comparing India’s vaccination to drive to that of the United States, Rahul Gandhi said half the population has been vaccinated in the US while in India only 3 per cent of people have been vaccinated so far.

He warned that India might see a third wave and even fourth and fifth waves if the vaccination drive continues at the current pace.

Mentioning that he had forewarned the government about the COVID situation worsening, Rahul Gandhi said a permanent solution of vaccinating people against the disease is required.

“We had warned the government of India about COVID19 repeatedly. Later, PM Modi had expressed India’s victory against COVID-19. This is an evolving disease. Lockdowns and wearing of masks is a temporary solution but vaccine is a permanent solution to COVID,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“The government is not understanding the nature of what they’re fighting. Understand the dangers of mutation of this virus. You’re creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97% of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3% are vaccinated,” Rahul Gandhi added.