New Delhi: In a big development reported from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet that is currently underway in the national capital, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi have left the meeting midway.

Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi left the meet convened to pick Congress president midway citing that they cannot be part of the consultation over choosing the next party chief.

Speaking to the media outside the AICC headquarter in Delhi, Sonia Gandhi said, “Now consultation(to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it.”

Sonia Gandhi on leaving from Congress Working Committee meeting: Now consultation(to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it pic.twitter.com/OcMoztJtuQ — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

All state unit presidents of the party, party MPs and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders are reported to be in attendance today along with a large number of state leaders.

According to sources, the CWC has been divided into five groups, and discussions on the pick for next party chief will be held with state unit leaders according to regions.

On Friday, senior party leader K.C. Venugopal said that the party will certainly get a new president on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the party general secretaries, state in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs, CLP leaders and All India Congress Committee (AICC) department heads and MPs, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Venugopal said the CWC, party’s top decision-making body, will hear views of state unit chiefs, legislature party leaders, MPs, frontal organisations’ heads and secretaries of the AICC.

“Then it will decide on the new name,” he said.