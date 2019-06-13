New Delhi: With cyclone Vayu expected to hit the Gujarat coastline between Porbandar and Mahuva around Diu and Veraval around afternoon, here’s a list of do’s and don’ts you need to keep in mind today.

The ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ of wind speed around 150 kmph gusting upto 170 kmph is set to make landfall and the cyclone “is likely to move along and parallel to Saurashtra and Kutch coast”, stated the Met department.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued an advisory of do’s and don’ts in view of the natural disaster. As per the government agency, here is how to deal with the cyclone:

Before Cyclone:

1) Ignore rumours, stay calm, don’t panic.

2) Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity; use SMS.

3) Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates.

4) Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers.

5) Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.

6) Secure your house; carry out repairs; don’t leave sharp objects loose.

7) Untie cattle or animals to ensure their safety.

During and After Cyclone:

If indoors, follow the instructions given below:

1) Switch off electrical mains, gas supply.

2) Keep doors and windows shut.

3) If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone.

4) Listen to radio or transistor.

5) Drink boiled or chlorinated water.

6) Rely only on official warning.

If outdoors, follow the instructions given below:

1) Do not enter damaged buildings.

2) Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, and other sharp objects.

3) Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

Notably, the Gujarat government has shifted around three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions, officials said on Wednesday. “Gujarat has evacuated about 3 lakh people and Diu has evacuated over 10,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places. Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army & Air Force units have also been put on standby. Aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

The Airports Authority of India announced that flight operations will remain suspended at five airports in Gujarat for 24 hours from midnight Wednesday to minimise the damage to airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to the cyclone.

(With agency inputs)