New Delhi: With the border between between Noida and Delhi sealed, only people with special passes will be allowed to cross but condition applied. Those with the passes will have to undergo a thermal testing for COVID-19, reported NDTV.

Delhi is the third-worst hit in the country with over 2,000 cases. As a precautionary mesaure, Noida adminitration on Tuesday decided a complete closure of treavel between Noida and Delhi. Further, Gautam Buddh Nagar is a COVID-19 hotspot and has recorded over 100 positive cases of coronavirus.

The administration had banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi, except those involved in COVID-19-related services like ambulances, goods transportation and media.

The decision was taken on the basis of a report by the Health Department here, which stated that several people who tested positive for coronavirus had links to Delhi, the official order stated.

“It is clear from the report of the Health Department that there is a possibility of infection from people travelling between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Hence, in larger public interest, movement between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar is being completely banned until further orders,” District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Y said in the order.

Movement of ambulances will be allowed, besides deputy secretaries and high-ranking officers of the central government, who have an identity card issued by the Union Home Ministry.

(With agency inputs)