New Delhi: Amid lockdown, the state government offices in Madhya Pradesh, including the secretariat, resumed work with only 30 per cent staff every day. These offices re-opened on Thursday after being closed for over five weeks because of the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - A day After Centre Decides to Allow Movements of Migrants, This is the Picture of Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh Border

As per updates, senior governmental officers joined the work and a roster for all will be maintained daily to ensure only 30 per cent of staff attend office daily. However, social distancing guidelines will also be strictly followed daily in these offices. Also Read - Coronavirus: In 98 Buses, Madhya Pradesh Brings Back 2,400 Labourers Stranded in Gujarat

Just two days before the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, the state government had closed down these offices, except for those in essential services, on March 22. Also Read - Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Six Test Positive For COVID-19 After Visiting Salon in Bargaon Village

Talking about the coronavirus situation in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his state administration is gradually controlling the situation with people’s cooperation and taking all necessary care.

As the offices re-opened, some of the employees, however, expressed concern over the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

To address the concern so of the state employees, Chuouhan said that the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is coming down, while the tally of people recovering from the infection has been on the rise.

He also said that the state government has also started normal economic activities in the green zone districts (where no COVID-19 case was reported).

Prior to this, about five lakh labourers worked under the MGNREGA on Tuesday in the state, Chouhan said, adding that the employment activities will pick up speed in the state.