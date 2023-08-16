With Eye On Polls In 5 States, BJP To Hold CEC Meeting At Party HQs; Key Decisions On MP, Chhattisgarh Likely

Home

Some reports suggested that during the CEC meeting, there will be a brainstorm over the seats on which the party is in a weaker position in these two states (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh).

New Delhi: The BJP has called a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) at the party headquarters on Wednesday ahead of the Assembly elections in five states later this year. All the 15 CEC members are expected to attend the meeting, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. The party is preparing for the elections to be held later this year in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

In general, the party CEC meeting is called to discuss the names of the probable candidates for the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Such meetings are usually called only after the election dates are announced by the Election Commission, but surprisingly this time the party has called the CEC meeting at a time when the election dates are yet to be disclosed.

However, some reports suggested that during the CEC meeting, there will be a brainstorm over the seats on which the party is in a weaker position in these two states (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh). It is also said that the party wants to finalise the names of candidates for these vulnerable seats in advance. However, their names would not be revealed publicly immediately.

These selected candidates will be informed by the party about the finalisation of their names and would be instructed to commence their poll campaign so that by the time election schedules are announced, they would have a lead over the candidates of rival parties.

The top leadership from the states, which are slated to go to polls, will provide feedback to the party’s national leadership on the work being done to promote central schemes and its benefits.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state BJP chief V.D. Sharma, along with Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao and other party leaders from these two states associated with election campaigns may also attend the CEC meeting.

The BJP faces a fierce face-off with its arch rival Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh. The Congress has been in power in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and in Chhattisgarh under CM Bhupesh Baghel, while it has emerged as a formidable challenger under ex-CM Kamal Nath’s leadership in Madhya Pradesh.

These Assembly polls are considered crucial as they will be the semifinals for the grand finale – the Lok Sabha elections slated for April-May 2024.

