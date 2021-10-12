New Delhi: In an effort to improve the infrastructural landscape of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday launch PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan, which seeks to address the issue of a lack of coordination among various agencies by institutionalising holistic planning.Also Read - Centre Restores Scheduled Domestic Flight Operations Without Restrictions From October 18

Describing it as a historic event for the country’s infrastructure landscape, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday said the GatiShakti project will break departmental silos and institutionalise holistic planning for the stakeholders across major infrastructure projects. Also Read - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has The Power to Collapse PCB, Claims Ramiz Raja | WATCH VIDEO

The PMO also added that the departments will have visibility of each other’s projects through a centralised portal and the multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Over 1 Crore Govt Employees Likely to Get DA Arrears Soon, Waiting For Updates From Centre

“On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, tomorrow, 13th October at 11 AM, the PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity will be launched. Here are the details about why this initiative is special,” Modi wrote on Twitter and shared the official statement on the platform.

It must be noted that GatiShakti is based on the six pillars of comprehensiveness, prioritisation, optimisation, synchronisation and being analytical and dynamic.

The PMO said the GatiShakti will generate large-scale employment opportunities, cut down logistics costs, improve supply chains and make local goods competitive globally.

Noting that infrastructure creation suffered in the country for decades from multiple issues, including a lack of coordination between different departments, the PMO cited the example of newly-constructed roads being dug up by other agencies for activities like laying of underground cables, gas pipelines etc.

“This not only caused great inconvenience but was also a wasteful expenditure,” it said, adding that measures have been put in place to improve coordination.

Steps have also been taken to address other issues such as a time-taking approval process and multiplicity of regulatory clearances etc., it said, asserting that in the last seven years, the government has ensured unprecedented focus on infrastructure through a holistic outlook.

The PMO said that the economic zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters and agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the new exhibition complex (Exhibition Halls 2 to 5) at Pragati Maidan during the event. The India International Trade Fair (IITF), the flagship event of the India Trade Promotion Organisation, will be held in these new exhibition halls from November 14 to 27, it noted.

(With inputs from PTI)