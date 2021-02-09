New Delhi: With a teary-eyed speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term in the Upper House narrowed its end. Azad, who has relentlessly raised issues of Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament, retires on February 15, vacating the only occupied seat of Leader of Opposition since 2014. This has left Parliamentarians and the rest of the country in a dilemma as to who will become the next Leader of Opposition. Also Read - PM Modi Gets Emotional in Rajya Sabha, Calls Ghulam Nabi Azad a Great Friend | Watch

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has served Congress for more than two decades, first became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1990 from Maharashtra. However, Azad shifted to his home seat of Jammu and Kashmir in 1996. A trusted aide of the Gandhis – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka – he served as Congress representative in Rajya Sabha till 2006 when he became the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2014, the Congress-led UPA government was ousted in the Valley and Azad was chosen as the Leader of Opposition (LoP). Notably, Jammu and Kashmir, from where Azad is an MP, no longer has an elected assembly after it was bifurcated as a union territory, separating from Ladakh.

Besides, three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala will fall vacant three members from the state retire in April of which Congress holds one. Azad might contest from the state. However, it is unlikely that the people of Kerala will elect an outsider as their representative.

So who will be the next Leader of Opposition?

Congress, the largest party in opposition that has been marked by underperformance over the last few years, have four prominent faces to choose from as the Leader of Opposition. These include – Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh.

Rajya Sabha veteran Anand Sharma currently holds the position of Deputy LoP. However, much like Azad, Sharma also is a G-23 member and this is likely to work against him.

Two other Congress stalwarts, P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh are known for their strong opinions independent of the party’s ideologies. As a result, nominating either of them as the Leader of Opposition can be problematic for the grand old party.

This leaves us with Mallikarjun Kharge as the forerunner in the Parliament race for LoP. A trusted member of Congress and staunch Gandhi-loyalist, Kharge shares very good relations with Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress chief. He was awarded the Rajya Sabha seat in June 2020, shortly after his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This has been seen by many as a move to replace Azad in the Upper House.