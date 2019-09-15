New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth has set a target of USD 1 trillion economy for his state.

“A roadmap is being chalked out with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow for the comprehensive development of the state that will help in achieving its goal of dollar 1 trillion economy,”said the UP CM while addressing a press conference before the second session of ”Leadership Development Program – Manthan” in collaboration with the IIM-Lucknow on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme, Adityanath said,”I am confident that when institutions like the IIM join hands with the government and take forward the programmes, we will be able to deliver good results.”

“Through this programme, we will be able to deliver development and good governance to people of Uttar Pradesh and also reach the figure of $1 trillion economy,” he asserted.

Furthermore, he added,”This is teamwork and (teaches us) how we can work as a team for the development of the state, give results and achieve targets. I feel Manthan-2 will help in achieving the targets of development and good governance for the state,”

As part of the programme, CM Yogi and his colleagues will attend one more session. The third session of ”Leadership Development Program-Manthan” will be conducted on September 22. The first session of the programme was held on September 8.

Earlier this year as well, Yogi Adityanath had said that UP has the potential to become $1 trillion economy. ‘It’s a big target but not impossible to achieve as the state has requisite resources and manpower”, CM had said.

(With agency inputs)