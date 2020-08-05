Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest News: With the sound of devotional songs and lighting of lamps, the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh wore a festive look on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Tuesday. Also Read - Architectural Wonder: With Multiple Turrets, Domes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya Will Have 360 Pillars | Check Details of Intricate Designs Here

However, massive preparation with police barricades, tight security and yellow banners are in place for the grand bhoomi pujan on Wednesday. With a fresh coat of paint, Ayodhya is al decked up for bhoomi pujan when the first brick will be laid for the temple construction. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: LK Advani Says Ram Temple Will Represent India as Strong, Harmonious Nation

The grand event will be attended at the Ram Janmabhoomi by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Delhi's Babar Road to be Renamed as '5 August Marg', Claims BJP Leader Day Ahead of Ram Mandir Ceremony

PM Modi first will take part in ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Hanumangarhi and then will visit Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

During the occasion, he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also will release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

Expressing concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town.

During the day, the markets and shops will remain open but with strict adherence to the COVID protocols. However, outsiders will be stopped from entering the city, but Ayodhya residents will be allowed if they produce any identification document.

Moreover, the city’s temples and mosques will remain open, but no other religious event except for the bhoomi pujan will take place on Wednesday.

This what LK Advani said

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic and an emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the “pivotal duty” he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990.

In a statement, he said it is his belief that the Shri Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none to truly usher in “Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance”.

Silver coin for every guest

Part of the arrangement, every guest who is invited for the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, will be gifted a silver coin as ‘prasad’.

The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust. The guests will also be given a box of ‘laddoos’ and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

All the guests have reached Ayodhya by Tuesday evening because the borders of the district were sealed in the evening.

Corona test certificate must

All invitees to the grand function will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that the step was taken as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

“Only those who have a medical certificate that says that they have tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed entry for the ‘bhumi pujan’ on Wednesday,” he said.