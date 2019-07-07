New Delhi: July 7, 2019, was marred with resignations of two young turks of the Grand Old Party, and an alliance government in Karnataka scurrying to keep it together- heralding more difficult times for the Congress.

Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora quit from the party post on Sunday and proposed a three-member panel of senior party leaders to take charge of the unit till at least the Maharashtra Assembly election is concluded. Speaking to the media he said, “I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to play a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress.”

His resignation came in tow of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting as National General Secretary of the grand old party. Scindia said, “I haven’t resigned today. I had submitted my resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi 8-10 days ago.”

The former general secretary of AICC said on Sunday that he had submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi after accepting the people’s verdict and was taking accountability. Scindia added, “I am not a leader who gives orders to others. I think when there is a responsibility, there comes accountability as well. Even I am responsible if performance isn’t good and therefore, I took the decision to resign.”

Although it was not immediately clear if his resignation was accepted.

On the other hand, a crisis was deepening in Karnataka where the Congress-JD(S) alliance was jolted by 12 MLAs submitting their resignations to the Assembly speaker on Saturday. Most of them reasoned that they felt ‘ignored’ and ‘overlooked’ in matters of state politics.

Hectic parleys took place between Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Minister and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and other senior Congress leaders at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday but no conclusion could be reached.

There were reports earlier in the day that some Congress MLAs are in constant touch with senior party leader Siddaramaiah, and counter reports that it is Siddaramaiah himself who is orchestrating trouble to become chief minister in this alliance government.

At the time of publishing this story, all disgruntled 12 Congress-JD(S) MLAs are stationed in a Mumbai hotel.

Earlier on Sunday, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharke said that the Centre was taking a keen interest in the Karnataka government crisis and hoping to topple it.

The same day, while addressing a gathering of workers at Shamshabad, Amit Shah said, “The BJP is already the single largest party in Karnataka. If not immediately, we are sure to form the government there. And in the coming years, we have the potential to come to power in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala as well.”

With Rahul Gandhi tendering his resignation as the Congress president, the party now seems to be stuck in serious limbo.